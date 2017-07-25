Dyson (toe) is not in the linuep Tuesday against the Red Sox, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It's unlikely that he would've slotted into the lineup given that left-hander Drew Pomeranz is taking the hill for Boston, although this still marks the third game in a row that Dyson will miss. He'll be replaced by Guillermo Heredia in center field for the evening.

