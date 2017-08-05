Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Keeps raking against old club
Dyson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Royals. He was caught stealing on another attempt.
Dyson continued to be a thorn in the side of his old squad despite hitting out of the latter half of the order again, and he's now gone 4-for-7 with a pair of swipes in the first two games of the series. The 32-year-old outfielder has three two-hit efforts in four contests to start August and has surprised with 21 extra-base hits (13 doubles, three triples and five home runs) this season.
