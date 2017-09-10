Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: May not play again this season
Dyson (groin) may not be healthy enough to play again this season, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dyson hasn't been in the lineup since aggravating his strained right groin muscle Sept. 2 in a game against the Athletics. The 33-year-old outfielder took part in on-field drills Friday and reported feeling continued soreness in his ailing groin. According to Dutton's report, it seems increasingly likely that Dyson will not play again this season as his injury lingers. Though nothing is certain at this point, fantasy owners who have been utilizing the speedy center fielder for his base-stealing abilities may need to begin looking elsewhere for a consistent source of steals over the season's final weeks.
