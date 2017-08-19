Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Placed on disabled list
Dyson was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game due to a right groin strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dyson was kept out of Friday's lineup with groin tightness, which wound up being serious enough to warrant a spot on the DL. The club made the move retroactive to Aug. 17, so he will be eligible to return prior to next Sunday's game against the Yankees. In a corresponding move, Seattle activated outfielder Mitch Haniger (face) from the disabled list and slotted him into the starting nine for Saturday's contest against Tampa Bay.
