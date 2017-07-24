Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Remains out Monday
Dyson (toe) is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The speedy outfielder jammed his toe in a collision with the wall Saturday, and it seems like he's not back to full speed yet. Keep considering him day-to-day while Guillermo Heredia fills in for him in center field.
