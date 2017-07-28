Dyson (toe) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dyson missed the past four games while dealing with a hyperextended toe that he sustained during a collision with the outfield last last weekend. He will slide back into his normal spot in center field while batting eighth for the series opener.

