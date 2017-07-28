Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Returns Friday
Dyson (toe) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dyson missed the past four games while dealing with a hyperextended toe that he sustained during a collision with the outfield last last weekend. He will slide back into his normal spot in center field while batting eighth for the series opener.
