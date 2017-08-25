Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Runs sprints Friday
Dyson (groin) was able to run prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, and is expected to partake in batting practice with the team for the first time since Aug. 16, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Dyson is eligible to return from the disabled list Sunday, and is making the necessary strides to rejoin the club for the series finale in New York. Although he may need a couple more games, it appears as though Dyson will be roaming the outfield again in the near future after landing on the DL on Saturday with a right groin strain.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Placed on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with sore groin•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Extends hitting streak to nine games•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Takes seat for front end of twin bill•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...