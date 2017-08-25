Dyson (groin) was able to run prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, and is expected to partake in batting practice with the team for the first time since Aug. 16, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Dyson is eligible to return from the disabled list Sunday, and is making the necessary strides to rejoin the club for the series finale in New York. Although he may need a couple more games, it appears as though Dyson will be roaming the outfield again in the near future after landing on the DL on Saturday with a right groin strain.