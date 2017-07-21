Dyson is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Dyson has just one hit in the past seven games, and with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, it was an easy choice to send Dyson to the bench for a night off. Guillermo Heredia will replace him in center field for the evening.

