Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sits out versus lefty Friday
Dyson is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dyson has just one hit in the past seven games, and with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, it was an easy choice to send Dyson to the bench for a night off. Guillermo Heredia will replace him in center field for the evening.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Continues contributing Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Another multi-hit effort to close out first half•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Clears fences Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...