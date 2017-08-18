Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Friday
Dyson is out of the lineup Friday against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With Dyson sitting out, the Mariners will send Guillermo Heredia to center field and start Danny Valencia in right. Dyson will likely return to the lineup in the near future, as he's improved his performance at the plate recently. Over the last 14 games he's logged a .333 batting average and .724 OPS.
