Dyson (toe) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Dyson is still recovering from a jammed toe, which he sustained during a collision with the outfield wall Saturday. The Mariners are listing Dyson as day-to-day and will get by with Guillermo Heredia in center field until Dyson is cleared to rejoin the lineup.

