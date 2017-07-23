Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Sunday following collision
Dyson (toe) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Dyson is still recovering from a jammed toe, which he sustained during a collision with the outfield wall Saturday. The Mariners are listing Dyson as day-to-day and will get by with Guillermo Heredia in center field until Dyson is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Exits after crashing into wall•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sits out versus lefty Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Continues contributing Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Another multi-hit effort to close out first half•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Clears fences Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...