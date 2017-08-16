Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Wednesday
Dyson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Guillermo Heredia will slide over to center field, pushing Dyson to the bench for the first time since Aug. 6. Dyson is batting just .250/.284/.250 since the All-Star break, and it's possible his playing time will take a hit upon Mitch Haniger's return from the DL later this month.
