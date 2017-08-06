Dyson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the Mariners' doubleheader with the Royals on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

With lefty Danny Duffy on the mound for the Royals, Dyson will retreat to the bench as manager Scott Servais looks to limit the number of left-handed bats in the lineup. The right-handed-hitting Guillermo Heredia will swap in for Dyson, manning center field and batting sixth.