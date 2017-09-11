Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Won't return this season
Dyson (groin) will undergo surgery and is out for the rest of the 2017 season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Since Aug. 18, Dyson has played in just two games as he's had to deal with a nagging groin injury. In the time that Dyson has been battling the ailment, Guillermo Heredia has drawn the bulk of the starts in center field for the Mariners, and will do so for the rest of the season. Dyson will close out the season with a .251/.324/.350 line that he'd built over 111 games.
