Vosler slotted in at designated hitter in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Angels and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run.

The new arrival delivered the only extra-base hit for the Mariners on another anemic night for the team's offense. Vosler, along with fellow Triple-A callups Tyler Locklear and Cade Marlowe, was one of three new faces in Seattle's lineup Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to carve out a regular role for the short term while the team deals with the absences of Julio Rodriguez (ankle) and J.P. Crawford (finger) while also managing the recent release of Ty France.

