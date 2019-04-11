Bruce (Achilles) is available to pinch hit Thursday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This is a good sign that Bruce should be able return to the lineup in the coming days. He is an excellent pinch-hitting option against right-handed pitchers, so it would not be surprising to see him get at least one at-bat in this day game.

