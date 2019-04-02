Bruce went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Seattle's 6-3 victory over the Angels on Monday.

Bruce has just five hits in 25 at-bats to start the season, but he's made them count as this was his third home run of the campaign to go along with a double, giving him a .600 slugging percentage despite the low average. He was limited to 319 at-bats and a .680 OPS with the Mets last season due to injury, but Bruce looks healthy and has been flashing a good power stroke, so the Mariners will hope that means he's in store for a bounceback campaign.