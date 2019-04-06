Bruce went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs in Saturday's 9-2 victory over the White Sox.

Bruce hit solo homers off Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning and Manny Banuelos in the ninth inning. The homers were his fourth and fifth of the season. The 32-year old has only seven hits on the season and a .184 batting average, but his five homers have produced 10 RBI in the Mariners' 10 games.