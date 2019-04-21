Bruce has a sore quad and is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, but manager Scott Servais doesn't think it's anything serious, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bruce is available to pinch hit. The Mariners have an off day Monday, so they are hoping that a couple days of rest will be all Bruce needs to get back into the mix. Edwin Encarnacion is starting at first base while Daniel Vogelbach starts at designated hitter.