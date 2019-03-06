Mariners' Jay Bruce: Excelling in spring

Bruce, who went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a 7-7 Cactus League tie with the Padres, is now hitting .412 with three RBI and a stolen base over 17 spring at-bats.

Bruce was the biggest name netted by the Mariners in the early-December trade with the Mets that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, but it was at least somewhat unclear how much he had left in the tank after a lackluster 2018. The 31-year-old slashed .223/.310/.370 across 361 plate appearances over 94 games in an injury-marred campaign during which he endured back and hip issues. However, Bruce just launched a career-high 36 homers and posted his second career 100-RBI season in 2017, so a return to full health could simply be all that's necessary for him to thrive in Seattle. Another reason to believe in the possibility of a 2019 resurgence while Bruce fills in at both first base and the outfield is that he displayed a better eye at the plate than at any point prior last season. The veteran slugger lowered his strikeout rate to 20.8 percent while upping his contact rate to 76.5, with both figures serving as the second highest of his long major-league tenure.