Mariners' Jay Bruce: Goes deep in Japan exhibition
Bruce went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI overall in a 6-4 exhibition win over the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger evidently brought the hot bat he'd been wielding all spring stateside to Japan, and in addition to the seventh-inning round tripper, he also knocked in a run with a first-inning sacrifice fly. Factoring in Saturday's production, Bruce is hitting .424 (14-for-33) with three homers and nine RBI in exhibition play. Looking ahead to the regular season, the soon-to-be 32-year-old projects to spend time at first base, the corner outfield spots and at designated hitter.
