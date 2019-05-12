Mariners' Jay Bruce: Goes deep in loss
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.
Bruce capped off a four-run first for the Mariners with a 408-foot shot to right center that plated Domingo Santana. The veteran outfielder's average still sits at an unsightly .192, but he continues to be a reliable source of power. Factoring in Saturday's round tripper, Bruce now has 12 homers and 18 extra-base hits overall across 138 plate appearances.
