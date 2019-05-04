Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Indians on Friday.

Seeing Bruce hit his first homer since April 19 in a game where he accounted for the Mariners' only runs should be encouraging, but it's hard to be positive when Bruce supports a .189 average. On the other hand, though, Bruce is producing in every category except average. Amazingly, he has 14 extra-base hits, including 10 bombs, so despite just 18 hits, he has a .547 slugging percentage with 18 RBI and 16 runs in 95 at-bats this season.