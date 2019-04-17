Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 4-2 loss to the Indians on Tuesday.

It's been a slow start average-wise for Bruce, who came into the night 0-for-10 in the last three games. However, of the 11 hits Bruce has to begin the year, eight of them have left the yard. He is .175 but with eight homers, he has a .587 slugging percentage. Bruce also possesses 14 RBI and 13 runs in 63 at-bats.