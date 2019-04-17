Mariners' Jay Bruce: Hits eighth homer
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 4-2 loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
It's been a slow start average-wise for Bruce, who came into the night 0-for-10 in the last three games. However, of the 11 hits Bruce has to begin the year, eight of them have left the yard. He is .175 but with eight homers, he has a .587 slugging percentage. Bruce also possesses 14 RBI and 13 runs in 63 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...