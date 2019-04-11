Mariners' Jay Bruce: Leaves Wednesday's game
Bruce exited Wednesday's game against the Royals due to tightness in his left Achilles, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bruce was pulled for Domingo Santana during the fourth inning and it remains unclear how he sustained the injury. The 32-year-old went 1-for-1 with a double, run scored and a walk prior to being removed Wednesday.
