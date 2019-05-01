Bruce is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bruce is just 1-for-14 in four games since returning from a quadriceps injury. He'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs in order to avoid a matchup against fellow lefty Jon Lester. In his place, Edwin Encarnacion is starting at first base, with Daniel Vogelbach entering the lineup at DH.