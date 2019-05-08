Bruce went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

While he did post two more extra-base hits, this was an uncharacteristic night for Bruce since it helped his average, and he didn't hit the ball out of the park. Despite the three hits, though, Bruce is still only batting .196 this season. But if owners can manage to take that negative in the average category, he's been a strong contributor elsewhere with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs in 112 at-bats. Although it's an unusual stat line, Bruce is likely bound to see his average rise, and it could make a significant jump soon. While he is striking out 29.8 percent of the time, he also supports just a .169 BABIP. With a little more luck on balls in play -- like Tuesday -- Bruce could return to hitting close to .250 soon. For now, he has a .196/.266/.545 slash line.