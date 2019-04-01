Bruce went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Red Sox.

Bruce's solo shot in the fourth inning was the final touch to Seattle's 10-run outburst. He's gone deep in back-to-back games for the first time since September 2017. If he recovers his power stroke, Bruce could be in line for a strong campaign in this Seattle lineup.