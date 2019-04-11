Mariners' Jay Bruce: Resting Achilles
Bruce (Achilles) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
While no longer a true everyday player due to the emergence of Daniel Vogelbach, Bruce is typically in the lineup most days when healthy, but he is nursing a tight left Achilles that forced him to exit Wednesday's contest. Vogelbach will start at DH while Edwin Encarnacion starts at first base.
