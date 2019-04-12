Mariners' Jay Bruce: Returns to lineup
Bruce (Achilles) will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against Houston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bruce was available to pinch hit in Thursday's series finale, and although he didn't get an at-bat, his Achilles is evidently feeling healthy enough to return to the starting nine. Edwin Encarnacion will shift to first base with Bruce drawing the start at designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...