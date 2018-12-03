Mariners' Jay Bruce: Sent to Seattle
Bruce will head from the Mets to the Mariners along with Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista in exchange for Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and cash considerations once all physicals have been completed Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
A three-time All-Star, Bruce has fallen off recently to the point that he's primarily salary filler in this trade, as he hit just .223/.310/.370 last season while battling back and hip injuries. There's a chance that a return to health could see him get back to the decent form he showed in 2016 and 2017, when he hit at least .250 with at least 33 homers in each season, but he'll be 32 years old in early April, so a continued decline wouldn't be unexpected. Unless he bounces back, it's likely that the Mariners will prefer to give plate appearances to younger players.
