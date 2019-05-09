Mariners' Jay Bruce: Sits vs. southpaw
Bruce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bruce has started the past six games, slashing .192/.192/.500 with a pair of homers and six RBI over that stretch, but he'll take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series finale in order to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with J.A. Happ. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field in this one, with Braden Bishop getting a start in center field as a result.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...