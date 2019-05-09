Bruce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bruce has started the past six games, slashing .192/.192/.500 with a pair of homers and six RBI over that stretch, but he'll take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series finale in order to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with J.A. Happ. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field in this one, with Braden Bishop getting a start in center field as a result.