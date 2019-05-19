Bruce is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite being tied for the team lead with 12 home runs, Bruce doesn't look to be anything more than a part-time player for Seattle at this point. Now on the bench for the third time in four games, Bruce will need one of the Mariners' first-base or corner-outfield options to succumb to an injury before recapturing steady at-bats.