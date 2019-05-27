Mariners' Jay Bruce: Slugs homer in loss
Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.
Bruce essentially embodied the only sign of life from an otherwise moribund Mariners offense Sunday. The veteran slugger has been knocking the cover off the ball as May winds down, as he's racked up four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) over the last three games. His three-hit effort also finally vaulted his season average back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 21.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal