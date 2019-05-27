Bruce went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Bruce essentially embodied the only sign of life from an otherwise moribund Mariners offense Sunday. The veteran slugger has been knocking the cover off the ball as May winds down, as he's racked up four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) over the last three games. His three-hit effort also finally vaulted his season average back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 21.