Mariners' Jay Bruce: Smacks ninth homer
Bruce went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Bruce's average may still sit at an unsightly .194, but the veteran is typically knocking the cover off the ball when he does connect. Factoring in Friday's performance, Bruce has compiled 12 extra-base hits (three doubles, nine home runs) through his first 81 plate appearances. However, a career-high 30.9 percent strikeout rate has largely done him in, but it's a figure that should go down over time if recent seasons are any indication. After seeing that number top out at 27.3 percent in 2014, Bruce kept his strikeout rate between 20.8 and 22.5 percent over the subsequent four campaigns leading into this season.
