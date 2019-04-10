Bruce went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Royals.

Bruce continued to showcase his early season power, taking Jakob Junis deep for his seventh home run of the season. Hitting just .188, seven of Bruce's nine hits on the campaign have sailed over the fence. His 30.9 percent strikeout rate raises some concern, though it's difficult to argue with Bruce's results to this point.