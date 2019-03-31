Bruce hit a three-run home run in a 6-5 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is off to a slow start with his new team, but maybe the three-run homer will jump start him. He is 2-for-18 (.111) with three walks in the first five games this season. Bruce hit just .223 with nine homers and 37 RBI in 319 at-bats with the Mets last year.

