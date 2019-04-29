Bruce, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday, is 1-for-11 overall in three games since returning from a quadriceps injury.

Half of the 10 outs Bruce has recorded during that stretch have come on strikeouts, underscoring how off his timing at the plate has been. The 32-year-old does have nine home runs across 98 plate appearances, however, which matches his 2018 total with the Mets across 361 trips to the plate.