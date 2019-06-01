Bruce went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

The eighth-inning blast is Bruce's 14th homer of the year. He's hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-30 with two homers, eight runs scored and five doubles in that span. The recent binge has raised his season line to .212/.283/.533 for the boom-or-bust first baseman/outfielder.