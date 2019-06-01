Mariners' Jay Bruce: Swats 14th homer
Bruce went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.
The eighth-inning blast is Bruce's 14th homer of the year. He's hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-30 with two homers, eight runs scored and five doubles in that span. The recent binge has raised his season line to .212/.283/.533 for the boom-or-bust first baseman/outfielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...