Bruce is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bruce will take a seat for Thursday's series opener against the Twins as the Mariners go with an outfield consisting of Domingo Santana, Mallex Smith and Mitch Haniger from left to right. With Smith back from the minors, Bruce, who is hitting just .182 with three homers and a 30.4 percent strikeout rate this month (12 games), could see his playing time start to drop off a bit.