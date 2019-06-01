Mariners' Jay Bruce: Trade to Phillies looking likely
Bruce is expected to be traded from the Mariners to the Phillies this weekend, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old still has power, slugging over .500 in three of the last four seasons, but that's just about all he offers at this point in his career. The anticipated move looks like mostly a negative one for Bruce's fantasy value, as he's unlikely to unseat Rhys Hoskins at first base or Andrew McCutchen or Bryce Harper from the outfield corners. He will at least see a major upgrade in home park, so if an injury to one of that trio opens up a temporary starting role he could become an interesting option. In a follow-up report from Passan, another source described the deal as not imminent, so it's possible Bruce could remain in Seattle for a little while longer.
