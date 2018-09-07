Mariners' Jean Segura: Added to Friday's lineup

Segura was added to Friday's lineup at shortstop, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Segura was initially left out of Friday's starting nine due to an illness he was dealing with this morning, but he appears to have markedly improved over the past few hours and will play during the series opener versus the Yankees. Ben Gamel will no longer start and Dee Gordon will man center field.

