Mariners' Jean Segura: Another multihit tally Friday

Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

The hot-hitting shortstop's seventh-inning single drew the Mariners even at 4-4 after they'd opened the inning with a four-run deficit. As impressive as Segura's April was (.311/.339/.472), he's outdoing himself to an extent in May, as his monthly average now sits at .333 following his eight multihit effort over the last 16 games Friday. The sole blemish is that he's yet to go deep since the calendar flipped to May, but he sports an impressive 29 RBI on the season, second only to Mitch Haniger on the team.