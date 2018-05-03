Mariners' Jean Segura: Another RBI in Wednesday's loss

Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Segura notched his 24th RBI of the season, a third of which have come in the last four games alone. The 28-year-old couldn't come through in the ninth, however, as his groundout to third with the bases juiced ended the game. Despite coming up short, Segura is still hitting an eye-popping .471 over his 38 plate appearances with men in scoring position.