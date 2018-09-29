Mariners' Jean Segura: Benched for lack of hustle

Segura was benched for not running hard enough from second base to home plate in the Mariners' win over the Rangers on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura actually scored on the play in question, but manager Scott Servais was displeased the apparently lackadaisical approach the shortstop took on the basepaths. Segura finished the game with a walk and a run in the victory, and Servais was noncommittal about whether he'd be in the lineup Saturday.