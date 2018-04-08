Mariners' Jean Segura: Crosses plate twice Saturday
Segura went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
He once again made some hay out of the two-hole, posting his fourth multi-hit effort in the last five games. The hot-hitting Segura has already started racking up the two-baggers as well, as he's now laced a trio of doubles over the last five games. Given his body of work over the last two seasons and hot start to 2018, Segura appears primed for a prolific fantasy campaign as a pivotal part of a potent Mariners lineup.
