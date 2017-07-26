Mariners' Jean Segura: Drives in game-winning run in extras

Segura went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI infield single and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The prolific leadoff man was the hero on the night when he snapped a 5-5 tie with his 13th-inning hit. Segura now sports a .311/.344/.422 line in July that includes eight extra-base hits (seven doubles, one home run) and nine RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast