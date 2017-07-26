Mariners' Jean Segura: Drives in game-winning run in extras
Segura went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI infield single and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.
The prolific leadoff man was the hero on the night when he snapped a 5-5 tie with his 13th-inning hit. Segura now sports a .311/.344/.422 line in July that includes eight extra-base hits (seven doubles, one home run) and nine RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Takes over MLB batting lead Monday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Keeps on hitting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Stays hot with two-run bomb•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Smacks four hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Bangs out four hits in series finale•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Keeps on hitting Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...