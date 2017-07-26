Mariners' Jean Segura: Drives in game-winning run in extras

Segura went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI infield single and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The prolific leadoff man was the hero on the night when he snapped a 5-5 tie with his 13th-inning hit. Segura now sports a .311/.344/.422 line in July that includes eight extra-base hits (seven doubles, one home run) and nine RBI.