Mariners' Jean Segura: Exits with apparent finger injury Saturday

Segura left the Mariners' Saturday game in the top of the ninth due to an apparent finger injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Johns said Segura appeared "to dislocate a finger on [a] play at second", but it's best to wait on specifics of the injury when the team announces it. Considering they were trailing the Indians 8-2 when he left, the Mariners' already waning playoff chances would be dealt a significant blow if Segura has to miss time with a little more than one week in the regular season remaining. Taylor Motter replaced Segura at shortstop upon his departure.

