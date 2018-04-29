Mariners' Jean Segura: Fills box score against Cleveland
Segura went 3-for-4 with a home run, stolen base, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Indians.
Segura was productive across all parts of the box score Saturday, a common occurrence for him throughout the early portion of the season. He has taken advantage of consistently batting second, a beneficial position that should only help his counting stats as the middle of the Mariners' lineup heats up. Though his hot start has not translated to many home runs, his 12 extra-base hits indicate that he is hitting the ball well and is a positive sign for his future production.
