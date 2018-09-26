Mariners' Jean Segura: Hits 10th homer in win

Segura went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Segura blasted a solo home run in the third inning for his 10th long ball of the year. While he's hit just .205 over 73 at-bats since the start of the month, the 28-year-old is still hitting .303 on the year and sits just two RBI away from matching the career-high 64 he produced in 2016.