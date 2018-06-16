Mariners' Jean Segura: Homers in latest multi-hit effort
Segura went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Seattle's 7-6 victory over Boston on Friday.
Segura only had five home runs on the season coming into this contest, but the 28-year-old shortstop showed he's still got some pop with this first-inning blast off Rick Porcello. It was nice to see him leave the yard, but the relatively low home run total hadn't really been detracting from Segura's fantasy value at all. He's been on what seems like a season-long tear, to the tune of a brilliant .344 batting average, a .493 slugging percentage and 14 stolen bases.
